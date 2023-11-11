Week 11 Southland Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southland teams were in action for three games in the Week 11 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Lamar vs. Nicholls State | SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-Commerce
Week 11 Southland Results
Nicholls State 37 Lamar 24
Nicholls State Leaders
- Passing: Pat McQuaide (9-for-17, 106 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jaylon Spears (16 ATT, 177 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Lee Negrotto (1 TAR, 1 REC, 40 YDS)
Lamar Leaders
- Passing: Robert Coleman (17-for-35, 289 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Coleman (14 ATT, 72 YDS)
- Receiving: Kyndon Fuselier (3 TAR, 3 REC, 77 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Nicholls State
|Lamar
|455
|Total Yards
|416
|106
|Passing Yards
|289
|349
|Rushing Yards
|127
|0
|Turnovers
|2
SE Louisiana 52 Texas A&M-Commerce 14
SE Louisiana Leaders
- Passing: Zachary Clement (16-for-25, 160 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Harlan Dixon (7 ATT, 91 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Dixon (6 TAR, 6 REC, 73 YDS)
Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders
- Passing: Josh Magana (6-for-13, 128 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: EJ Oakmon (4 ATT, 10 YDS)
- Receiving: Jerome Buckner (6 TAR, 6 REC, 129 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|SE Louisiana
|209
|Total Yards
|416
|232
|Passing Yards
|190
|-23
|Rushing Yards
|226
|5
|Turnovers
|0
Next Week's Southland Games
Nicholls State Colonels at SE Louisiana Lions
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, November 16
- Venue: Strawberry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Northwestern State Demons
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Harry Turpin Stadium
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: -
Incarnate Word Cardinals at Houston Christian Huskies
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Husky Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
McNeese Cowboys at Lamar Cardinals
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
