Should you wager on Yakov Trenin to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Trenin stats and insights

  • Trenin is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.
  • Trenin has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 37 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Trenin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-1
10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:55 Away W 4-1
10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:54 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

