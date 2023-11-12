New Orleans Saints receiver Foster Moreau will face the Minnesota Vikings and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 10, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Moreau's 12 targets have led to 11 catches for 115 yards (and an average of 23 per game) and one score.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Moreau and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Moreau vs. the Vikings

Moreau vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Minnesota has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have allowed 11 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Minnesota on the season.

Moreau will square off against the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Vikings allow 225.4 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Vikings have scored 12 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Vikings' defense is 20th in the league in that category.

Watch Saints vs Vikings on Fubo!

Foster Moreau Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 4.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Moreau with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Moreau Receiving Insights

Moreau has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in three games this season.

Moreau has received 3.5% of his team's 339 passing attempts this season (12 targets).

He has been targeted 12 times this season, averaging 9.6 yards per target.

Moreau, in five games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (5.6% of his team's 18 offensive TDs).

With three red zone targets, Moreau has been on the receiving end of 6.8% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Moreau's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 9/18/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.