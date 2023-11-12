The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) go up against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State vs. Jacksonville State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks' 62.5 points per game last year were only 3.5 more points than the 59.0 the Bulldogs gave up.

Jacksonville State went 16-9 last season when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 13.2 more points per game (71.1) than the Gamecocks gave up (57.9).

Mississippi State had a 20-6 record last season when putting up more than 57.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Schedule