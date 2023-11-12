Sunday's contest between the LSU Tigers (1-1) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) going head to head at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 98-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored LSU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Delta Devils' last outing on Monday ended in a 104-45 loss to Utah.

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 98, Mississippi Valley State 60

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Delta Devils were outscored by 22.9 points per game last season with a -665 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.3 points per game (336th in college basketball) and allowed 78.2 per outing (358th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State put up 56.3 points per game in SWAC action, and 55.3 overall.

The Delta Devils averaged 57.1 points per game at home last season, and 53.3 away.

In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State conceded 0.4 fewer points per game at home (77.5) than away (77.9).

