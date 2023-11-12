The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-1) play the LSU Tigers (1-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Delta Devils' 55.3 points per game last year were just 2.6 fewer points than the 57.9 the Tigers allowed.
  • Mississippi Valley State had a 2-17 record last season when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.
  • Last year, the Tigers scored 82.3 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 78.2 the Delta Devils gave up.
  • LSU went 18-0 last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.
  • Last season, the Tigers had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 7.1% lower than the 53.5% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents hit.
  • The Delta Devils' 27.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (36%).

Mississippi Valley State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Utah L 104-45 Jon M. Huntsman Center
11/12/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/16/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center
11/17/2023 UL Monroe - The Legacy Center

