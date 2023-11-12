Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Who's a good bet score in the NHL on Sunday? There are five games on the calendar, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is offered here.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Chris Kreider (Rangers) +100 to score
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Kreider's stats: 9 goals in 13 games
Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +105 to score
Panthers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Reinhart's stats: 9 goals in 13 games
Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +110 to score
Panthers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Tkachuk's stats: 3 goals in 13 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +125 to score
Wild vs. Stars
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Kaprizov's stats: 5 goals in 14 games
Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +130 to score
Canadiens vs. Canucks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Caufield's stats: 5 goals in 14 games
Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +130 to score
Panthers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Verhaeghe's stats: 5 goals in 13 games
Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +140 to score
Canucks vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Pettersson's stats: 7 goals in 14 games
Troy Terry (Ducks) +150 to score
Ducks vs. Sharks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Terry's stats: 5 goals in 13 games
Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) +155 to score
Rangers vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Zibanejad's stats: 2 goals in 13 games
Aleksander Barkov Jr. (Panthers) +155 to score
Panthers vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12
- Barkov's stats: 5 goals in 12 games
