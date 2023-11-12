Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Mavericks on November 12, 2023
The Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Sunday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luka Doncic and others in this matchup.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: +110)
|4.5 (Over: -128)
- The 25.5 points prop bet over/under set for Zion Williamson on Sunday is 2.0 more than his scoring average on the season (23.5).
- He has averaged six rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (7.5).
- Williamson's year-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
Herbert Jones Props
|PTS
|9.5 (Over: -106)
- The 9.5-point total set for Herbert Jones on Sunday is 2.0 less than his season scoring average.
NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -118)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
|8.5 (Over: +118)
|3.5 (Over: -128)
- The 29.5-point total set for Doncic on Sunday is 11.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average of 11.5 is 3.0 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (8.5).
- Doncic's year-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is the exact same as Sunday's assist over/under.
- Doncic's six made three-pointers per game is 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).
