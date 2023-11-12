New Orleans Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed will face the Minnesota Vikings and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 10, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Shaheed's 26 catches have yielded 501 total yards (and an average of 55.7 per game) and three scores. He has been targeted 41 times.

Shaheed vs. the Vikings

Shaheed vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Minnesota in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have conceded a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Minnesota on the season.

Shaheed will square off against the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this week. The Vikings concede 225.4 passing yards per game.

The Vikings' defense is ranked 20th in the NFL with 12 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Rashid Shaheed Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 32.5 (-118)

Shaheed Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Shaheed has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 55.6% of his games (five of nine).

Shaheed has been targeted on 41 of his team's 339 passing attempts this season (12.1% target share).

He has 501 receiving yards on 41 targets to rank second in league play with 12.2 yards per target.

Shaheed has a touchdown catch in three of nine games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 16.7% of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Shaheed has been targeted four times in the red zone (9.1% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts).

Shaheed's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 153 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 2 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

