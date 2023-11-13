Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prentiss County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Prentiss County, Mississippi, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Prentiss County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hickory Flat Attendance Center at Jumpertown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Booneville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thrasher High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
