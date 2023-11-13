Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Union County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thrasher High School at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
