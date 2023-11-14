The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) square off against the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alcorn State Stats Insights

  • The Braves' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • Alcorn State put together a 12-2 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Braves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Wolves finished 155th.
  • The Braves' 67.7 points per game last year were only 0.1 more points than the 67.6 the Red Wolves allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 67.6 points last season, Alcorn State went 12-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Alcorn State scored 76.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.2.
  • At home, the Braves gave up 69.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 70.7.
  • Alcorn State made more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than on the road (27.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Arkansas L 93-59 Bud Walton Arena
11/8/2023 Xavier (LA) W 70-62 Davey Whitney Complex
11/14/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
11/16/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
11/19/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.