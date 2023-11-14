Tuesday's game that pits the Utah Utes (2-0) against the Baylor Bears (1-0) at Ferrell Center has a projected final score of 77-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 14.

The Bears are coming off of an 85-53 win against Southern in their most recent outing on Monday.

The Bears won their most recent game 85-53 against Southern on Monday. The Utes are coming off of a 108-48 win against South Carolina State in their most recent game on Thursday. In the win, Dre'Una Edwards led the Bears with 20 points. Isabel Palmer scored 21 points in the Utes' win, leading the team.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 77, Baylor 68

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game last season (posting 71.8 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and giving up 63.5 per outing, 157th in college basketball) and had a +272 scoring differential.

In conference matchups, Baylor scored fewer points per game (69.6) than its season average (71.8).

The Bears put up 73.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.3 more points than they averaged in road games (68.8).

Baylor gave up 57.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.4 fewer points than it allowed in road games (68.7).

Utah Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Utes outscored opponents by 16.8 points per game last season (scoring 82.8 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while allowing 66 per outing to rank 227th in college basketball) and had a +539 scoring differential overall.

Utah scored fewer points in conference action (78.7 per game) than overall (82.8).

In 2022-23, the Utes averaged 10.6 more points per game at home (89.1) than away (78.5).

In 2022-23, Utah gave up 2.7 fewer points per game at home (64.1) than on the road (66.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.