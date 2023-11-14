Will Cody Glass Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 14?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Cody Glass a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Glass stats and insights
- Glass is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Glass has zero points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.5 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
