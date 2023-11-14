The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.

Nyquist has picked up three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 41 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 18:01 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:35 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:57 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 13:53 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:35 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

