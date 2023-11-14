The Jackson State Tigers (0-3) will try to end a three-game road skid when visiting the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN+

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers' 42% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Lions given up to their opponents (45.6%).

Jackson State compiled a 4-6 straight up record in games it shot above 45.6% from the field.

The Tigers were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Lions finished 155th.

The Tigers' 67.6 points per game last year were 5.5 fewer points than the 73.1 the Lions allowed.

Jackson State put together a 2-5 record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Jackson State averaged 68.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.5.

At home, the Tigers gave up 68.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than they allowed away (75.4).

Beyond the arc, Jackson State had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%) last season. But it knocked down the same number of trifectas at home as away (6.3 per game).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule