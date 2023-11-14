The Jackson State Tigers (0-3) will be trying to break a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Loyola Marymount vs. Jackson State matchup in this article.

Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Loyola Marymount Moneyline Jackson State Moneyline BetMGM Loyola Marymount (-16.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Loyola Marymount (-16.5) 148.5 -3500 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Trends (2022-23)

Jackson State put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Tigers covered the spread once when an underdog by 17.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).

Loyola Marymount won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Lions games hit the over 17 out of 27 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.