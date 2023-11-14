Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola Marymount Lions (1-0) meet the Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Jackson State Top Players (2022-23)
- Romelle Mansel: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ken Evans: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Coltie Young: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zeke Cook: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chase Adams: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Loyola Marymount Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Shelton: 21.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keli Leaupepe: 13.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jalin Anderson: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Merkviladze: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Graham: 4.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Loyola Marymount Rank
|Loyola Marymount AVG
|Jackson State AVG
|Jackson State Rank
|90th
|75.3
|Points Scored
|67.6
|283rd
|267th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|279th
|107th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|32.0
|163rd
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|22nd
|9.3
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|14.6
|345th
