The Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) and the Jackson State Tigers (0-3) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Gersten Pavilion on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Gersten Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Jackson State and its opponent combined to go over the point total 10 out of 29 times last season.

The Tigers had 16 wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

Jackson State (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 3.3% more often than Loyola Marymount (14-13-0) last season.

Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Loyola Marymount 75.3 142.9 73.1 146.7 146.6 Jackson State 67.6 142.9 73.6 146.7 140.0

Additional Jackson State Insights & Trends

The Tigers averaged 5.5 fewer points per game last year (67.6) than the Lions allowed their opponents to score (73.1).

When it scored more than 73.1 points last season, Jackson State went 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Loyola Marymount 14-13-0 17-10-0 Jackson State 16-13-0 10-19-0

Jackson State vs. Loyola Marymount Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Loyola Marymount Jackson State 13-3 Home Record 7-2 4-7 Away Record 6-14 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 11-7-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.9 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-11-0

