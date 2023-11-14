Mississippi State vs. North Alabama: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The North Alabama Lions (2-0) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. North Alabama matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|North Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-18.5)
|138.5
|-5000
|+1350
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-18.5)
|138.5
|-4000
|+1260
Mississippi State vs. North Alabama Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Mississippi State compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 13 Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.
- North Alabama went 14-13-0 ATS last year.
- The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 27 times last season.
Mississippi State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Sportsbooks rate Mississippi State considerably higher (55th in the country) than the computer rankings do (112th).
- Mississippi State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.
