Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Monroe County, Mississippi today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smithville High School at East Union Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Blue Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.