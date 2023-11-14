The Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) square off against the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels shot 42.2% from the field last season, four percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Titans allowed to opponents.

Ole Miss went 6-1 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Rebels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Titans finished 65th.

Last year, the Rebels put up 67.5 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 75.3 the Titans allowed.

Ole Miss went 4-2 last season when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Ole Miss averaged 3.6 more points per game (69.4) than it did away from home (65.8).

The Rebels ceded 67.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.3 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, Ole Miss fared better when playing at home last year, making 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 27.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule