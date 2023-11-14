Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) will face the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ole Miss Top Players (2022-23)
- Myles Burns: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 14.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 11.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amaree Abram: 8.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayveous McKinnis: 4.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)
- Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ole Miss Rank
|Ole Miss AVG
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|286th
|67.5
|Points Scored
|76.6
|60th
|146th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|75.3
|318th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|33.7
|65th
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|10.2
|8th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.