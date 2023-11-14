Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) host the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at The Pavilion at Ole Miss on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats
- Ole Miss compiled an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.
- Detroit Mercy put together a 14-16-0 ATS record last season compared to the 11-19-0 mark from Ole Miss.
Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ole Miss
|67.5
|144.1
|69.1
|144.4
|134.8
|Detroit Mercy
|76.6
|144.1
|75.3
|144.4
|147.6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 67.5 points per game the Rebels scored were 7.8 fewer points than the Titans gave up (75.3).
- Ole Miss went 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall last season when scoring more than 75.3 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ole Miss
|11-19-0
|16-14-0
|Detroit Mercy
|14-16-0
|16-14-0
Ole Miss vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ole Miss
|Detroit Mercy
|7-10
|Home Record
|9-5
|2-9
|Away Record
|5-13
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-9-0
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.1
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.9
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-6-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.