Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scott County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Scott County, Mississippi today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Scott County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sebastopol High School at French Camp Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: French Camp, MS
- Conference: 1A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.