Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tate County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Tate County, Mississippi today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tate County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Senatobia High School at Rosa Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Tunica, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.