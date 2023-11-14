Thunder vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.
Thunder vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-9.5
|237.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over 237.5 combined points in three of 10 games this season.
- The average point total in Oklahoma City's games this season is 230, 7.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Thunder are 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- Oklahoma City has been the favorite in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.
- Oklahoma City has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -375.
- The Thunder have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played five games this season that have gone over 237.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for San Antonio's games this season is 237.2 points, 0.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- San Antonio's ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.
- The Spurs have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and won that game.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 25% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info
Thunder vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|3
|30%
|115.9
|228.9
|114.1
|238.3
|229.4
|Spurs
|5
|50%
|113
|228.9
|124.2
|238.3
|227.3
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (3-1-0) than it has in home games (4-2-0).
- The 115.9 points per game the Thunder average are 8.3 fewer points than the Spurs allow (124.2).
- Oklahoma City has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when putting up more than 124.2 points.
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, San Antonio has an identical winning percentage (.400) at home (2-3-0 record) and on the road (2-3-0).
- The Spurs average only 1.1 fewer points per game (113) than the Thunder give up (114.1).
- San Antonio has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.
Thunder vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|7-3
|0-0
|5-5
|Spurs
|4-6
|1-2
|9-1
Thunder vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Thunder
|Spurs
|115.9
|113
|7
|15
|3-0
|3-2
|2-1
|3-2
|114.1
|124.2
|18
|30
|4-2
|1-0
|4-2
|1-0
