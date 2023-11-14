Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilkinson County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Wilkinson County, Mississippi today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilkinson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin County High School at Wilkinson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Woodville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.