The New Orleans Pelicans, Zion Williamson included, take the court versus the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williamson tallied 18 points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 136-124 loss versus the Mavericks.

With prop bets available for Williamson, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-108)

Over 25.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+116)

Over 7.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williamson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Mavericks were 16th in the NBA last season, allowing 114.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Mavericks gave up 44.7 rebounds per game last year, 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks allowed 24.9 per game last year, ranking them eighth in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Mavericks were ranked No. 1 in the NBA last season, giving up 11.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Zion Williamson vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 27 18 2 4 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.