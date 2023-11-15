Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Eastern-leading Philadelphia 76ers (8-2) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to win against the Boston Celtics (8-2). The squads play Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and NBCS-BOS. The over/under for the matchup is 223.5.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-3.5
|223.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 223.5 points five times.
- The average total in Boston's outings this year is 225.5, two more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics' ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.
- Boston has won eight of the 10 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Boston has a record of 8-1, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- Philadelphia's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 223.5 points in five of 10 outings.
- Philadelphia's average game total this season has been 232.9, 9.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Philadelphia has an 8-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The 76ers have split the two contests they've played as underdogs this season.
- Philadelphia has played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|5
|50%
|119.6
|240.8
|105.9
|217.6
|225.6
|76ers
|5
|50%
|121.2
|240.8
|111.7
|217.6
|225.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Boston has played better when playing at home, covering four times in five home games, and three times in five road games.
- The Celtics put up 7.9 more points per game (119.6) than the 76ers give up (111.7).
- Boston has a 6-1 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when putting up more than 111.7 points.
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- The 76ers average 15.3 more points per game (121.2) than the Celtics allow (105.9).
- Philadelphia is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scores more than 105.9 points.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|7-3
|7-2
|5-5
|76ers
|8-2
|1-0
|6-4
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|119.6
|121.2
|5
|3
|6-1
|8-2
|7-0
|8-2
|105.9
|111.7
|4
|11
|7-3
|6-1
|8-2
|6-1
