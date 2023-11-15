Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum and others are available when the Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS

ESPN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +130)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Tatum is 26.5 points. That's 3.2 fewer than his season average of 29.7.

He has averaged 8.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Tatum's season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +134) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 24.7 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 2.2 more than his prop total on Wednesday (22.5).

He has grabbed six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Brown has collected 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

He has connected on 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).

