The Ole Miss Rebels (1-1) square off against the Temple Owls (2-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ole Miss vs. Temple 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Owls' 63.1 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 56.7 the Rebels allowed.

When Temple gave up fewer than 68.6 points last season, it went 9-8.

Last year, the Rebels averaged just 2.5 more points per game (68.6) than the Owls gave up (66.1).

When Ole Miss scored more than 66.1 points last season, it went 15-2.

Last season, the Rebels had a 37.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.8% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Owls' opponents hit.

The Owls shot at a 35.4% rate from the field last season, 4.1 percentage points below the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Rebels averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Schedule