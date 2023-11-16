The Alcorn State Braves (1-2) battle the UAB Blazers (1-2) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. UAB Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves shot 40.8% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 41.2% the Blazers' opponents shot last season.

Alcorn State went 14-4 when it shot higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Braves were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blazers finished fifth.

The Braves put up an average of 67.7 points per game last year, only 2.6 fewer points than the 70.3 the Blazers gave up to opponents.

Alcorn State put together a 9-2 record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison

Alcorn State scored more points at home (76.8 per game) than on the road (64.2) last season.

At home, the Braves gave up 69.7 points per game, 1.0 fewer points than they allowed away (70.7).

Alcorn State drained more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than on the road (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (27.8%).

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule