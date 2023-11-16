Thursday's game that pits the UAB Blazers (1-2) against the Alcorn State Braves (1-2) at Bartow Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 92-64 in favor of UAB, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Alcorn State vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Alcorn State vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 92, Alcorn State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-28.3)

UAB (-28.3) Computer Predicted Total: 155.5

Alcorn State Performance Insights

Alcorn State was 280th in the country last season with 67.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 195th with 70.6 points allowed per game.

The Braves grabbed 31.2 rebounds per game (220th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.3 rebounds per contest (185th-ranked).

Alcorn State dished out only 9.8 assists per game, which ranked fourth-worst in college basketball.

The Braves ranked 175th in the nation with 11.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 44th with 14 forced turnovers per contest.

It was rough sledding for the Braves in terms of threes, as they recorded just 5.1 made threes per game (13th-worst in college basketball) and made just 29.6% of their attempted three-pointers (eighth-worst).

Alcorn State allowed 7.3 threes per game (196th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.1% (128th-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Alcorn State took 70.3% two-pointers (accounting for 78.5% of the team's baskets) and 29.7% three-pointers (21.5%).

