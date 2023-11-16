The Alcorn State Braves (1-1) will play the UAB Blazers (0-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Bartow Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. UAB Game Information

Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)

Byron Joshua: 11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Dominic Brewton: 12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

UAB Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Alcorn State vs. UAB Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UAB Rank UAB AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank 13th 80.7 Points Scored 67.7 280th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 70.6 195th 3rd 37.6 Rebounds 31.2 220th 5th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 210th 7.1 3pt Made 5.1 346th 101st 14.1 Assists 9.8 355th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

