The Jackson State Tigers (0-4) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jackson State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot at a 42.0% rate from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Hurricane averaged.
  • Last season, Jackson State had a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Golden Hurricane finished 256th.
  • The Tigers scored an average of 67.6 points per game last year, 9.8 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane gave up.
  • Jackson State went 2-5 last season when it scored more than 77.4 points.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison

  • Jackson State scored 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 away.
  • The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (68.1 per game) than away (75.4) last season.
  • Jackson State sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ San Diego L 87-61 Jenny Craig Pavilion
11/10/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 80-66 CBU Events Center
11/14/2023 @ Loyola Marymount L 88-66 Gersten Pavilion
11/16/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/19/2023 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena
11/25/2023 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

