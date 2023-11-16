The Jackson State Tigers (0-4) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers shot at a 42.0% rate from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Hurricane averaged.

Last season, Jackson State had a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.4% from the field.

The Tigers were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Golden Hurricane finished 256th.

The Tigers scored an average of 67.6 points per game last year, 9.8 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane gave up.

Jackson State went 2-5 last season when it scored more than 77.4 points.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison

Jackson State scored 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 away.

The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (68.1 per game) than away (75.4) last season.

Jackson State sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%).

