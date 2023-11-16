How to Watch Jackson State vs. Tulsa on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Jackson State Tigers (0-4) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jackson State vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Jackson State Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot at a 42.0% rate from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Hurricane averaged.
- Last season, Jackson State had a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.4% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Golden Hurricane finished 256th.
- The Tigers scored an average of 67.6 points per game last year, 9.8 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane gave up.
- Jackson State went 2-5 last season when it scored more than 77.4 points.
Jackson State Home & Away Comparison
- Jackson State scored 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 away.
- The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (68.1 per game) than away (75.4) last season.
- Jackson State sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%).
Jackson State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 87-61
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 80-66
|CBU Events Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Loyola Marymount
|L 88-66
|Gersten Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
