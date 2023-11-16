Jackson State vs. Tulsa November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) will face the Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Jackson State vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Jackson State Top Players (2022-23)
- Romelle Mansel: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ken Evans: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Coltie Young: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zeke Cook: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chase Adams: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Tulsa Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryant Selebangue: 12.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sam Griffin: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tim Dalger: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anthony Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Jackson State vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tulsa Rank
|Tulsa AVG
|Jackson State AVG
|Jackson State Rank
|328th
|65.3
|Points Scored
|67.6
|283rd
|343rd
|77.4
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|279th
|317th
|29.0
|Rebounds
|32.0
|163rd
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|14.6
|345th
