The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) will face the Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. Tulsa Game Information

Jackson State Top Players (2022-23)

Romelle Mansel: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Ken Evans: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Coltie Young: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Zeke Cook: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Chase Adams: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tulsa Top Players (2022-23)

Bryant Selebangue: 12.0 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sam Griffin: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tim Dalger: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Brandon Betson: 9.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Anthony Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jackson State vs. Tulsa Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tulsa Rank Tulsa AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank 328th 65.3 Points Scored 67.6 283rd 343rd 77.4 Points Allowed 73.6 279th 317th 29.0 Rebounds 32.0 163rd 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 134th 7.7 3pt Made 6.3 288th 300th 11.6 Assists 12.2 249th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 14.6 345th

