Our projection model predicts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will defeat the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Thursday, November 16 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Louis Crews Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama A&M (-10.9) 46.2 Alabama A&M 29, Mississippi Valley State 18

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Mississippi Valley State Betting Info (2022)

The Delta Devils compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, games featuring the Delta Devils hit the over just twice.

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have won once against the spread this season.

Every Bulldogs game has hit the over this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Delta Devils vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama A&M 29.6 28.0 42.0 20.5 20.5 30.5 Mississippi Valley State 11.1 26.8 14.5 22.3 7.3 27.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.