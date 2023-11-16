Thursday's contest between the McNeese Cowgirls (1-1) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) squaring off at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 87-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored McNeese, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Delta Devils head into this game on the heels of a 109-47 loss to LSU on Sunday.

Mississippi Valley State vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mississippi Valley State vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 87, Mississippi Valley State 66

Mississippi Valley State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Delta Devils had a -665 scoring differential last season, falling short by 22.9 points per game. They put up 55.3 points per game to rank 336th in college basketball and gave up 78.2 per outing to rank 358th in college basketball.

In conference play, Mississippi Valley State averaged more points (56.3 per game) than it did overall (55.3) in 2022-23.

At home, the Delta Devils scored 57.1 points per game last season, 3.8 more than they averaged away (53.3).

Mississippi Valley State conceded fewer points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (77.9) last season.

