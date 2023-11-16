The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Pearl River County, Mississippi today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pearl River County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Salmen High School at Picayune Memorial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16

7:00 PM CT on November 16 Location: Picayune, MS

Picayune, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Stone High School at Pearl River Central High School