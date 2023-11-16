Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Webster County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Webster County, Mississippi. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Webster County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Webster High School at Eupora High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Eupora, MS
- Conference: 2A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.