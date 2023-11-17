This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Grenada County, Mississippi. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Grenada County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Grenada High School at Warren Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 17
    • Location: Vicksburg, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

