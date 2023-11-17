Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Lafayette County, Mississippi? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lafayette County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Lafayette High School at Clarksdale High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Clarksdale, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Starkville High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Oxford, MS
- Conference: 6A Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
