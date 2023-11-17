The TCU Horned Frogs (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-3) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. TCU Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points lower than the Horned Frogs allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Mississippi Valley State compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shot over 42.7% from the field.

The Horned Frogs ranked 39th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Delta Devils ranked 231st.

The Delta Devils scored 7.4 fewer points per game last year (61.0) than the Horned Frogs allowed their opponents to score (68.4).

When it scored more than 68.4 points last season, Mississippi Valley State went 5-4.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi Valley State put up more points at home (68.0 per game) than away (58.5) last season.

The Delta Devils conceded 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.

At home, Mississippi Valley State drained 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (5.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (35.8%).

