How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) hope to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Miami (FL) vs Georgia (3:30 PM ET | November 17)
- Florida State vs Florida (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Saint Bonaventure vs Auburn (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Central Arkansas vs Vanderbilt (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Stonehill vs Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Mercer vs Alabama (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Oral Roberts vs Texas A&M (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- UNC Greensboro vs Arkansas (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- Last season, the Rebels had a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Bearkats' opponents made.
- In games Ole Miss shot better than 39.1% from the field, it went 8-11 overall.
- The Rebels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bearkats ranked 58th.
- Last year, the Rebels recorded 8.2 more points per game (67.5) than the Bearkats allowed (59.3).
- Ole Miss went 11-14 last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Ole Miss performed better in home games last year, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game away from home.
- The Rebels surrendered 67.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.8 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Ole Miss fared better in home games last season, sinking 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% three-point percentage, compared to 5.4 threes per game and a 27.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alabama State
|W 69-59
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/10/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 75-64
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/14/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 70-69
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/17/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/22/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|11/28/2023
|NC State
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.