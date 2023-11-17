The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum in University, Florida

Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-9.5) 134.5 -500 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-9.5) 134.5 -520 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends (2022-23)

Ole Miss compiled an 11-19-0 ATS record last year.

The Rebels and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times last season.

Sam Houston went 15-11-0 ATS last season.

In Bearkats games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

Ole Miss Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Bookmakers rate Ole Miss considerably higher (59th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (105th).

Ole Miss has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

