Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Where: University, Florida
- Venue: C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats
- Ole Miss put together an 11-19-0 ATS record last year.
- Sam Houston (15-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 36.7% of the time, 21% more often than Ole Miss (11-19-0) last season.
Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Ole Miss
|67.5
|139.7
|69.1
|128.4
|134.8
|Sam Houston
|72.2
|139.7
|59.3
|128.4
|132.9
Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Rebels averaged 8.2 more points per game (67.5) than the Bearkats gave up (59.3).
- Ole Miss went 10-12 against the spread and 11-14 overall last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.
Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Ole Miss
|11-19-0
|16-14-0
|Sam Houston
|15-11-0
|10-16-0
Ole Miss vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Ole Miss
|Sam Houston
|7-10
|Home Record
|12-1
|2-9
|Away Record
|11-6
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-4-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.8
|65.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.3
|8-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
