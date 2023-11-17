Washington State vs. Colorado: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 17
The Washington State Cougars (4-6), with college football's third-ranked pass offense, play the Colorado Buffaloes (4-6) and their ninth-ranked air attack on Friday, November 17, 2023. The Cougars are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington State vs. Colorado matchup in this article.
Washington State vs. Colorado Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Pullman, Washington
- Venue: Martin Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Washington State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington State Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington State (-4.5)
|63.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Washington State (-4.5)
|64.5
|-205
|+168
Week 12 Odds
Washington State vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Washington State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Colorado has covered six times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- The Buffaloes have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in five of those games.
Washington State & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|Washington State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|Colorado
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
