The Week 12 college football slate includes eight games featuring ACC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh

Week 12 ACC Results

Pittsburgh 24 Boston College 16

  • Pregame Favorite: Pittsburgh (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 46.5

Pittsburgh Leaders

  • Passing: Nate Yarnell (11-for-19, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Rodney Hammond (15 ATT, 145 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jerrod Means (5 TAR, 3 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD)

Boston College Leaders

  • Passing: Thomas Castellanos (13-for-25, 171 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Kye Robichaux (24 ATT, 118 YDS)
  • Receiving: Lewis Bond (6 TAR, 5 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

PittsburghBoston College
404Total Yards325
207Passing Yards171
197Rushing Yards154
0Turnovers2

Upcoming Week 12 ACC Games

No. 9 Louisville Cardinals at Miami Hurricanes

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Louisville (-1)

Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Scott Stadium
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Favorite: Duke (-3.5)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Notre Dame (-24.5)

No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)

NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Lane Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Virginia Tech (-2.5)

North Alabama Lions at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Favorite: -

Syracuse Orange at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Georgia Tech (-6.5)

