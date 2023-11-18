SWAC opponents match up when the Jackson State Tigers (7-3) and the Alcorn State Braves (6-4) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jackson State owns the 71st-ranked offense this season (345.9 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best with only 302.9 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Alcorn State ranks 86th in the FCS (21.8 points per game), and it is 31st on defense (22.3 points allowed per game).

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Jackson, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Alcorn State vs. Jackson State Key Statistics

Alcorn State Jackson State 358.5 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.9 (68th) 326.4 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.9 (27th) 153.5 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.1 (72nd) 205 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.8 (57th) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has recored 2,004 passing yards, or 200.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.4% of his passes and has thrown 11 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Jarveon Howard has run for 742 yards on 135 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added 22 catches, totaling 165 yards.

Niko Duffey has compiled 165 yards on 39 carries with one touchdown.

Monterio Hunt paces his team with 413 receiving yards on 28 receptions with two touchdowns.

Malik Rodgers has put together a 392-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 22 passes on 28 targets.

Tavarious Griffin's 24 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 308 yards (30.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has thrown for 1,178 yards (117.8 ypg) to lead Jackson State, completing 63.4% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Irvin Mulligan, has carried the ball 96 times for 576 yards (57.6 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Ahmad Miller has carried the ball 34 times for 218 yards (21.8 per game).

Fabian McCray's team-high 468 yards as a receiver have come on 34 catches (out of 23 targets) with two touchdowns.

Rico Powers Jr. has put up a 309-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes on 24 targets.

Kobe Paul has been the target of nine passes and compiled 15 catches for 209 yards, an average of 20.9 yards per contest.

